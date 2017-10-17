Bollywood Hungama
SCOOP: Baaghi 2 will have very little of Tiger Shroff – Disha Patani’s togetherness

BySubhash K. Jha

Baaghi 2 will have very little of Tiger Shroff

For those keen to see Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani together for the first time in Baaghi 2, there is some startling disclaimer to deal with. The real-life couple won’t be seen as a pair in Baaghi 2.

According to sources, Disha Patani will be paired with Prateik Babbar in Baaghi 2. “Tiger and Disha play estranged lovers. So they’ve no romantic scenes together. The man she will share screen space with is Prateik,” informs a source.

Interestingly, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff don’t seem to be destined to come together. They were cast together in Baaghi. But Disha was eventually dropped in favour of Shradha Kapoor. Now when they are finally together they are not a couple in Baaghi 2.

