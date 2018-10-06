Bollywood Hungama
SCOOP: Ayushmann Khurrana to star in Dinesh Vijan’s next titled Bala

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It’s raining offers for the modern day hero Ayushmann Khurrana. It is known that the actor is very picky about the stories he wants to star in and bring relatable stories to the big screen. With critics raving about Andhadhun and his next release Badhaai Ho in the next two weeks, the actor is definitely excited about his next ventures. From what we hear, the actor is set to star in Dinesh Vijan’s next.

SCOOP Ayushmann Khurrana to star in Dinesh Vijan's next titled Bala

Dinesh Vijan has been basking in the success of his 100 crore film Stree starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. According to a source, the star producer of the year Dinesh Vijan has roped in Ayushmann Khurrana for his next project. The film is reportedly titled Bala and will have Ayushmann in the lead. The lead actress is yet to be finalised. It seems like Maddock Films is all set for yet another interesting story after Stree.

Ayushmann Khurrana, meanwhile, is definitely basking in the glory of all the positive reviews for Andhadhun. The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, stars Tabu and Radhika Apte. Besides this, the actor is gearing up for yet another interesting film Badhaai Ho which stars an ensemble cast of Neena Gupta, Surekha, Gajraj Rao and Sanya Malhotra. The film is slated to release on October 21.

Also Read: OMG, did you know? Ayushmann Khurrana used a special pair of lenses to turn blind for Andhadhun

