SCOOP: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar to reunite the third time for RS Prasanna’s romantic comedy

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar clearly were the breakout stars of 2017. They both had individual successes with Bareilly Ki Barfi and Toilet– Ek Prem Katha and together they gave a sleeper hit with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Now, it seems like the audience has loved them so much that they will be coming together for the third time.

According to sources, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar will reportedly be starring in a romantic comedy. The project announcement will be made very soon. It also will mark the reunion of Ayushmann, Bhumi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director, R.S. Prasanna. It remains to be seen what kind of interesting story these two actors will bring for the audience. But, it sure will be exciting for the fans to see them together on the big screen again.

Interestingly, Bhumi Pednekar had made her Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The film even won Best Feature Film in Hindi at the 63rd National Film Awards.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana is basking in the glory of two box office hits with AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho. He will soon begin Dream Girl, the announcement of the film was made on November 30. Bhumi Pednekar, on the other hand, will be seen in Son Chiriya alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. She is currently shooting for Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Alankrita Shrivastava and Konkona Sen Sharma.