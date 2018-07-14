SCOOP: Anil Kapoor’s next production to be directed by daughter Rhea Kapoor’s boyfriend Karan Boolani

The industry is abuzz with whispers of a second marriage in Anil Kapoor’s family. After elder daughter Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor may soon tie the knot with long-term beau Karan Boolani. But, before that, it is reliably learnt that Karan is all set to direct a film which Anil and Rhea will produce.

Says a source close to the development, “Karan Boolani will direct a film that Anil and his daughter Rhea will co-produce. The film is likely to star Sonam Kapoor.”

Rhea Kapoor has been friends with Karan Boolani for close to five years now. The couple has so far refrained from making any comments about their relationship. But sources close to Anil Kapoor confirm marriage in the near future.

