SCOOP: Amitabh Bachchan – Jaya Bachchan to be reunited in Shoojit Sircar’s film on an autumnal couple

BySubhash K. Jha
  • 0
  • Comments

Amitabh-Bachchan---Jaya-Bachchan-to-be-reunited

Not counting the utterly irrelevant guest appearance in Bachchan-bhakt R. Balki’s Ki & Ka last year, and that forgettable guest appearance for Mr. Bachchan’s makeup man Deepak Sawant’s Bhojpuri film Ganga Devi, Amitabh Bachchan and his better-half Jaya Bachchan have not been seen together in a full-length feature film since Yash Chopra’s Silsila.

That’s about to change. Shoojit Sircar who directed Mr. Bachchan in the memorable Piku and produced the life-changing Pink is all set to bring the golden couple of the 1970s together for a film on autumnal togetherness.

Says a source close to the project, “It is the story of a couple married for 40 years and now sharing old age together. Both of them are approaching their end. Their fear is not death. Their fear is what happens if either goes before the other?”

This poignant tale would bring together a couple who in their heydays gave us classics together such as Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Abhimaan and Mili.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

WOW! Kriti Sanon indulges in chocolate making

WOW! Kriti Sanon indulges in chocolate making

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra slap Rs 100 crore defamation case on businessman Ravi Bhalotia

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra slap Rs 100 crore…

OMG! Did the makers of Meri Pyaari Bindu just take a dig at Chetan Bhagat

OMG! Did the makers of Meri Pyaari Bindu just…

This is what Ranveer Singh did after watching Baahubali The Conclusion

This is what Ranveer Singh did after watching…

Rohit Shetty and his team shoot for his trademark car sequence in Golmaal Again

Rohit Shetty and his team shoot for his trademark…

REVEALED Why Kriti Sanon SHOUTS LOUDLY before filming intense scenes

REVEALED: Why Kriti Sanon SHOUTS LOUDLY before…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification