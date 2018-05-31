SCOOP: Alia Bhatt – Sanjay Leela Bhansali to team up?

Alia Bhatt recently paid a very hush-hush visit to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. They spent a good hour chatting. So is Alia going to be the next SLB heroine? Sources say, they are definitely working on something together that would be a game-changer for both the director and the actor.

Says a source, “Alia is at that threshold of her career where she needs to move even further up. Only a director of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s calibre can give her career and image an unexpected push that would take her even higher on the road to superstardom.”

All of Bhansali’s heroines from Manisha Koirala in Khamoshi: The Musical, to Aishwarya Rai in Hum…Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas to Deepika Padukone in Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat have attained legendary status after working with Sanjay Bhansali.

Now it’s Alia’s turn. Interestingly Alia Bhatt was supposed to be launched by Bhansali when she was merely 11 as a child-bride in a film entitled Hamari Jaan Ho Tum opposite 12-year old Aditya Narayan (singer Udit Narayan’s son). That project didn’t materialize. Bhansali made Saawariya instead of launching Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

