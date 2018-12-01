SCOOP! Akshay Kumar roped in by Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar for a joint venture?

Akshay Kumar who is currently impressing his fans at the box office with Rajinikanth’s 2.0 has reportedly signed his next with Rohit Shetty’s RS Picturez and Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. The insiders claim that the movie will be produced by Rohit Shetty’s production house along with Dharma and Mohit Suri has been roped in to direct it. This sure is a huge leap for Suri and it would be interesting to see what will be the genre of the film! Stay tuned for more updates on the movie which is untitled yet.

Akshay has currently become a Dharma favourite as he is doing back to back movies with the banner. So, we are not surprised with this collaboration either. He is filming for Kesari and will start work on Good News with Kareena Kapoor under the same banner.

Akshay and Kareena will start shooting for Good News soon. The movie has two more actors playing a younger couple. Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani have been roped in with Akshay and Kareena. They have already started shooting for the movie. Tune in for more news about this film.

Akshay’s 2.0 is doing well at the box office. It is his first film with the South Megastar Rajinikanth and he is seen playing a villain in the same. His character, is layered and is winning a lot of applause by masses.