SCOOP: Akshay Kumar replaced Sonakshi Sinha in this film and here are the details

After Jolly LLB 2, Akshay Kumar is now gearing up for the second release of the year Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. However, did you know he wasn’t the first choice for the role? The first choice for the film was none of the heroes from the fraternity but it was Sonakshi Sinha who was approached for the film.

When Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was being scripted, it was written from a female point of view. Many may be aware that the film is inspired by the stand taken by the 19 year old Priyanka Bharti who decided to walk out of her in-laws’ house because they did not have a toilet. Initially, the film was to have an actress who would leave the in-laws house similarly and start a campaign for the construction of toilets in households.

Considering that the script then was female-centric the makers were keen on roping in Sonakshi Sinha. However, the actress apparently had a date-clash with her other film Noor and decided to choose it over Toilet.

Post this, the makers decided to make changes in the script and modified the entire story with a male protagonist. Now, Akshay Kumar essays the role as he starts a movement in his village over construction of toilets, demanding women’s safety in a bid to get his wife back, who leaves the house because of no toilets.

Also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher in prominent roles, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and it is slated to release on August 11.