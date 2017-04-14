SCOOP: Aishwarya Rai – Abhishek Bachchan together again in Mani Ratnam’s next

After Aditi Rao and Karthi, it is going to be real-life husband and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in Mani Ratnam’s next.

According to a source very close to the development, “Mani has been toying with a third film in his proposed Abhishek Bachchan – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trilogy for the longest time. He is very close to both Abhishek and Aishwarya. In fact she started her career with Mani’s Iruvar and Abhishek’s highest points as an actor so far are Mani’s Yuva and Guru. After doing Guru and Raavan with the couple in the lead, Mani has been planning a third film with them for some years now. The film will happen now after Kaatru Vaaliydai in Tamil (Cheliya in Telugu) Mani will return to Hindi cinema with his third Ash-Abhi vehicle.”

While details of what Mani Ratnam plans to make with the real-life pair is yet to emerge, we can be sure it is going to be something completely unexpected. As Abhishek said to me in an interview, “For us to come together again the script has to be really special. We can’t just be in a film together for the sake of being together.”