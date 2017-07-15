SCOOP: THIS AGENCY will now be MANAGING Salman Khan’s work

A couple of months back, superstar Salman Khan and his longstanding talent management company ‘Matrix’ (which was run by Reshma Shetty) mutually parted ways. The very moment Salman Khan parted ways with Matrix, tongues started wagging overtime about the ‘reason’ for Salman Khan to part ways with the aforesaid agency was to start with his own talent management agency. In no time, the media was abuzz and afloat with news pieces about Katrina Kaif being Salman Khan’s agency’s first ever celebrity client to be signed up.

Seeing no developments in that direction, these rumors died a natural death. Soon after that, the rumor mills were abuzz again. This time round, the names of agencies like ‘Kwan Talent Management Agency’ and ‘Toabh’ were floating around to have bagged the account of Salman Khan, while, there were others who went onto ‘declare’ that Salman Khan’s business and work will be managed by his own family.

However, here’s what the fact is. The company which will now be managing Salman Khan’s works is ‘ITW’. For the uninitiated, ‘ITW’ is being headed by Vikram Tanwar, Varun Mathur and Gaurav Gill. Buzz is that, Salman Khan was so much impressed by ITW’s set up and the way they have grown their company in such a short span of time that he has now decided to make an investment in the company.

Watch this space for developments.