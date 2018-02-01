Scoop! Aditya Chopra DELAYS Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff’s untitled next, here’s why

Yash Raj Films continues to be one of the biggest, mightiest production houses in the industry and that standing comes with its own challenges. While the studio’s Tiger Zinda Hai is enjoying box office success both in India and overseas, the house is all fired up to bring out their next big ticket release: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s untitled next. Though a formal announcement about this project was made back in September, looks like the ambitious film has hit some sort of a road block. Yeah, it’s pretty upsetting for the fans of both Roshan and Shroff but looks like it’s only for the best for the viewers at large.

So, a little birdie from the industry tells us that Aditya Chopra, being the toughest taskmaster, is apparently not very gung ho about the script offered for the movie by director Siddharth Anand and wants him to tweak it to make it more appealing to the junta. He wants a fresh draft and until that, the project is on a hold. Once Aditya Okays it, will the actors start working on the film. Looks like director Siddharth Anand has a tough challenge on his plate to please the YRF head honcho, given that he is a pretty tough nut to crack. Till then, both Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan will be working on other movies.

Meanwhile, the Bang Bang star has Vikas Bahl’s Super 30 in his kitty. He would be seen in the garb of mathematician Anand Kumar who trains 30 deserving, economically-backward students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year with commendable success rate.

In fact, Super 30 has now taken the release date of Jan 25, 2019, which originally belonged to the Hrithik – Tiger film. This is a clear indication that the YRF movie is on hold for now and hence Hrithik has taken up the date for his other film.

Hrithik Roshan also will be starring in his father’s sequel to the successful Krrish series! He last made a screen appearance in Kaabil with Yami Gautam.

Tiger Shroff on the other hand has a big ticket Dharma Productions’ project: Student of the Year 2 with two newbies as his lead heroines. He also will be seen in Baaghi 2 and Rambo.