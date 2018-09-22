SCOOP: Abhishek Bachchan signs Breathe 2, set for his digital debut

Following the footsteps of Saif Ali Khan, R. Madhavan and so many other actors, Abhishek Bachchan is finally making a foray into the digital medium with none other than Amazon’s Breathe 2! Yes, our inside sources have confirmed that Abhishek has signed the dotted line for the gritty web series which featured R Madhavan in season one. Breathe is an Amazon Prime original which will be helmed by Vikram Malhotra’s production Abundantia Entertainment. The earlier part starred Madhavan, Amit Sadh, Neena Kulkarni and Sapna Pabbi in important roles. We are awaiting details on rest of the cast after Abhishek in Breathe 2.

On work front, Abhishek’s Manmarziyaan released and he got lauded for his measured performance as Robbie Bhatia in the film. He faced camera after 2 years and it was a pretty big deal for his fans and also him. He has signed yet another film with Anurag Kashyap called Gulab Jamun where he is reuniting with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after a span of eight years. Now, we will see Jr Bachchan take on a number of projects and not take a hiatus anymore as he is all refreshed to do more interesting roles in future.

Actors have been choosing the digital platform and it has become a trend nowadays. We aren’t too surprised that Abhishek Bachchan has jumped on this bandwagon himself. After all, Saif’s Sacred Games is a success story and so it has motivated other actors as well to take up more interesting roles and push the envelope on the digital platform.

