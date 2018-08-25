SCOOP: Abhishek Bachchan signs Anurag Basu’s next, Rajkummar Rao already on board?

Anurag Basu is touted to be making a film catering to the woes and life of urban India and sources close to this project have informed that he has signed Rajkummar Rao for the same. There is also a strong contention that Abhishek Bachchan has been signed to play one of the leads of this multi starrer. From the sound of it, the project will be a slice of life film loosely based on the concept of the 2007 release Life In A Metro. The film will be produced by T-Series.

There are strong rumours that Rajkummar Rao has liked the script and is already on board. Abhishek Bachchan too seems to have given a final nod, though we await official confirmation for the same. The original 2007 starrer had an impressive cast with names ranging from Irrfan, Kangana Ranaut, Sharman Joshi, Konkona Sen Sharma to Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Shiney Ahuja and Kay Kay Menon. For now, Rajkummar and Abhishek are likely to be on board for this film. We are pretty interested to know the names of rest of the cast! We bet you are too.

It is interesting to note that both Rajkummar Rao and Abhishek Bachchan are solid actors who can pull off a content backed role with élan. Abhishek has returned to acting with Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyan and has signed yet another movie with him titled Gulab Jamun with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Now, if he is indeed on board Life In A Metro sequel, it will be a hattrick for him.

Rajkummar, on the other hand, has had a great inning after the success of Newton. He will be seen in Stree with Shraddha Kapoor and has teamed up with Kangana Ranaut for Mental Hai Kya. He also has signed Made In China with Mouni Roy.

