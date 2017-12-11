SCOOP: Aamir Khan to spend next ten years exclusively on a franchise

Here is the real reason why Aamir Khan has decided to opt out of astronaut Rakesh Sharma’s bio-pic. It’s not the script or the budget for this film to be produced by Sidharth Roy Kapur that’s the problem. It’s Aamir Khan’s commitment to one particular project for the next ten years of his life.

According to sources in the know, Aamir has decided to stay out of all outside projects as he will now concentrate on working on a franchise that his production house has been developing for the last six years. Says a very reliable source, “Yash Raj Films’ Thugs Of Hindostan will be Aamir Khan’s last outside film. For the next ten years Aamir will now devote his entire attention to a franchise product which will stretch into several films, all produced by and starring Aamir Khan and some of them also directed by Aamir.”

The first film in the franchise to be launched in 2018 will be directed the Secret Superstar director Adaviat Chandan. Initially, informs the source in the know, five films were planned by Aamir in the franchise. These will stretch into the coming decade, with the promise of more to follow. “This essentially means, Aamir will be seen only in his own home production for the next ten years playing the same character each time,” says the source.

More details on Aamir Khan’s planned franchise are awaited. But no doubt it will be something that neither Marvel nor DC have thought of.