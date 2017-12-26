Bollywood Hungama
SCOOP: Aamir Khan bans all visitors on Thugs Of Hindostan sets

BySubhash K. Jha

Who’s calling the shots on the sets of Yash Raj FilmsThugs Of Hindostan? Not director Vijay Krishna Acharya for sure. Reports filtering in from the sets insist Aamir Khan has personally taken stock of the inflow of visitors and put a ban on visitors

Says an informed source, “It happened after the Mr Bachchan’s look got leaked from the sets. Aamir was very upset. He kept wondering how this could happen. To avoid any further leakage of this sort Aamir has placed a ban on all visitors on the sets of the film.”

This, in practical terms, means no one can drop in to meet the actors and technicians while they’re shooting Thugs Of Hindostan. Except of course producer Aditya Chopra.

