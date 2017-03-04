Sayani Gupta to play a 14 year old in Jagga Jasoos?

The beautiful Sayani Gupta, who was last seen in the role of a pregnant lady fighting for justice in the Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2, is now reportedly all set to shock everyone with her role in the much awaited film Jagga Jasoos. If the reports are to be believed, then, Sayani Gupta will be playing the role of a 14-year-old girl in the film, who happens to be Ranbir Kapoor‘s friend. Sayani Gupta has been reportedly working hard on her mannerisms and body language in order to suit that of an early teenager.

Speaking about the role, Sayani Gupta said, “It’s the best casting of my life. I love dada (Anurag Basu) to have had the imagination to see me as a little girl who is all of 14 years. I loved his audition process as well, it was so simple. He is quite a genius and this character will always be very close to my heart. People who have seen me in the look can’t believe that I am not a teen. Haha.. I remember I had cut my hair and went for the audition and dada was quite surprised because actors don’t do these things before they have gotten the part. And once I went on set on the first day of shoot, and we were deciding the look for the character, I insisted that I should cut my hair in this little bob. Ajay, Ranbir’s hair stylist was all excited to chop my locks, but Dada wasn’t convinced at first but I had the look so vivid in my mind, that after a while with Ranbir’s help, I finally managed to convince dada. He was super happy with the look. And then I just got stuck in this short hair look for over two years now. And I love it.”

Besides Jagga Jasoos, Sayani Gupta has her next film lined up with her next with Naseeruddin Shah, which happens to be an Indo-British production.