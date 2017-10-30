‘Say No To Spoilers’ say Ittefaq stars Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna in this cool new campaign

Earlier we had reported that the team of Ittefaq will not be a part of the usual promotional campaigns since they don’t want to reveal any further details about their forthcoming murder mystery. While the team has been maintaining a low profile, the makers have found a unique campaign to promote the film – ‘Say No To Spoilers’.

Readers may be aware that Ittefaq is a remake of the Rajesh Khanna starrer 1969 film by the same name. Considering that the mystery of the cult classic directed by Yash Chopra is out in the open, the makers of the 2017 version decided to make changes in the plot. The film in question features Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha as murder suspects with Akshaye Khanna playing the investigating cop. With the makers striving to retain the climax of this whodunit thriller, now they have set out to promote a new campaign – asking people to not reveal spoilers.

In fact, Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha along with Akshaye Khanna even decided to feature in this special video urging people to refrain from revealing details of the film.

Directed by Abhay Chopra and produced by Karan Johar in association with BR Films and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Ittefaq is slated to hit the big screen this week, on November 3.