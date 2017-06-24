This is why Satish Kaushik stepped into the shoes of Om Puri for the latter’s last film

It was definitely a shocker for the entire fraternity who mourned the loss of one of India’s most unconventional actors, Om Puri. While his career has spanned across India and abroad, the veteran star’s last film remained incomplete due to his untimely death.

Recently, Tubelight featured Om Puri in a prominent role and the audiences were more than happy to see him. However, his last film Mr. Kabaadi that he finished shooting was directed by his wife Seema Kapoor. The latter, who has now resumed the film, required Om to do voice over for her film as a narrator besides the prominent role he was playing in the film. However, owing to his demise, the voiceover remained incomplete.

In order to finish the voiceover, Seema Kapoor initially came up with the idea of hiring a mimic artiste to accomplish the same but she couldn’t find one. Stating that even the voice needs a certain performance, Seema decided to rewrite the part of the narrator and instead roped in Satish Kaushik as the new narrator for a fresh voiceover in third person.

Talking about the bond he shared with Om Puri and how he looked up to him, Satish Kaushik spoke about their struggling days and how he has seen him grow up the ladder. Calling this opportunity as a special one for him, Satish also mentioned that Om’s wife Seema is like a sister to him and he was more than happy to receive this honour but asserted that he would never be able to match up to Om Puri’s skills.

On the other hand, expressing her gratitude towards Satish Kaushik who came on board, Seema also appreciated Satish’s efforts of flying down all the way from Delhi to Mumbai to finish the voiceover.