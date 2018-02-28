Satish Kaushik reveals Boney Kapoor was inconsolable after Sridevi’s death

The nation has left in shock as another legendary actor Sridevi left the world. The actress’ untimely demise has crushed the Kapoor family and left the nation in shockwaves. As the nation mourns the death of Sridevi, her family is trying to come the terms that she is no more. Boney Kapoor, who had been in Dubai all this while to get her remains to India, is completely shattered. Speaking about the same, Mr India actor Satish Kaushik revealed the producer was inconsolable.



Boney Kapoor, who had produced Mr. India, worked closely with veteran actor Satish Kaushik. Sridevi, at the time, was the leading lady of the film and the first female superstar. When Satish heard the news, he rushed to Anil Kapoor’s residence to offer his condolences. Speaking about the same, Satish revealed that he did not have the heart to meet the girls. He revealed the girls Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were on the first floor when he visited Anil’s house. He informed that he had seen her grow up and it was hard to see her grief. When Satish Kaushik called Boney Kapoor, he was inconsolable.

Sridevi’s mortal remains have been brought to the Celebrations Sports Club in Mumbai for the condolence meet. The celebrities from all sectors have been arriving to offer their last respects. The funeral of Sridevi will take place this afternoon around 3: 30 pm. At present, the entire Kapoor- Marwah- Ayyapan families are present for the condolence meet.

Sridevi was the first female superstar of the Indian film industry. Not just one, but the actress ruled in Hindi and South film industries. Acting from the age of 4, she became a household name during the 80s. She starred in several iconic films including Chandni, Chaalbaaz, Lamhe, Mr India, Judaai, Laadla to name a few. Her second innings surely got her great accolades as well. She made her comeback with English Vinglish. She was last seen in 2017 film Mom.