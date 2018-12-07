Sara Ali Khan – Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath BANNED from Uttarakhand

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s movie Kedarnath has opened in theatres today and it has already got embroiled in a controversy. The movie is essentially a love story set against the backdrop the Kedarnath floods and communal discord. According to a few Hindu religious outfits, the film hurt the sentiments by promoting ‘love-jihad’ through its script as Sara Ali Khan’s character is a daughter of a Hindu pandit who falls in love with a Muslim porter played by Singh. The statement from representative of Kedarnath priests read, ‘We will launch an agitation if the movie is not banned as we have been told that it hurts the Hindu religious sentiments by promoting ‘love jihad'(an alleged campaign under which Muslim men target the non-Muslim women for conversion to Islam).’ They followed through their threat, took the matter to court and District Magistrate of Nainital Vinod Kr Suman ruled against the film. Kedarnath has been banned from release in Haridwar, Dehradun and Udham Singh Nagar district.

BJP leader Ajendra Ajay also claimed that the movie has vulgar dance numbers picturized at the places of worship which hurt their religious sentiments.

Kedarnath is Sara Ali Khan’s first film and is directed by Abhishek Kapoor.