Sara Ali Khan relieved of her contractual obligation to Kedarnath

Though Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan had signed on for the film Kedarnath as her debut, the film’s director Abhishek Kapoor has more or less put the project on indefinite hold with his on-going conflict with producer Prernaa Arora showing no signs of an early resolution.

Sources say Kedarnath will now open next year while Simmba will release on December 28 this year. Producer Karan Johar and director Rohit Shetty have now taken on the task of introducing Sara opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba. What’s more, producer Prernaa Arora has generously released Sara from her contact stating that Kedarnath would be her first release.

A source close to the development informs, “Even after Kedarnath was delayed and Sara signed Simmba, Kedarnath was going to be the debutante’s first film. But now seeing that Kedarnath is nowhere near release in 2018 and that Simbaa is already locked in for a December 27, 2018 release, producer Prernaa Arora has released Sara of her all contractual obligations. Sara need not wait for Kedarnath to be her debut film.”

The question now is, when will Kedarnath be able to extricate itself from the current imbroglio to be completed and released? Only Abhishek Kapoor with his egoistic interruption of the shooting can answer that question.

