Sara Ali Khan has NOT yet been approached for Varun Dhawan’s Rannbhoomi?

Karan Johar is all set to impress with his larger than life spectacle, Rannbhoomi, which stars Varun Dhawan in lead role. K Jo has once again roped in Shashank Khaitan for this ambitious project and the female lead is yet to be finalised. There is a conjecture that Shashank and Karan have zeroed in on Sara Ali Khan to romance Varun Dhawan but there is no confirmation from their side. In the recent interaction with media Khaitan revealed that though the story, screenplay and lead actor is in place they haven’t gone ahead into zeroing on the lead lady yet. They are still fine tuning the writing bit. The duo will get to casting once the entire writing is done so that they have a whole script to narrate instead of a one liner.

Announcing about the movie Karan Johar had tweeted a couple of months ago, “So proud to announce #RANNBHOOMI …@ShashankKhaitan and @Varun_dvn take a giant leap in their third offering together! A solid spectacle with a beating heart!!! DIWALI 2020 release! Remaining lead cast to be announced soon! @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18.”

It was not surprising KJo chose Varun to star in this vehicle as he is a Dharma favourite. Varun also is a part of Kalank produced by Karan’s company which has an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Coming back to Rannbhoomi, the film is an out and out war film as the name suggests. Shashank even compared it to Baahubali so we can expect that the action scenes will be of that level.

