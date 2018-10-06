Sapna Pabbi supports Tanushree Dutta, recalls being forced to wear an uncomfortable, underwired bra by a male director

Indignant with the way Industry has been reacting to Tanushree Dutta’s molestation charge against Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnohotri, British born actress Sapna Pabbi took to Instagram to ask poignant questions especially to women about this incident. She started off her post with: I believe in Tanushree Dutta and #HerToo. She recalled an incident where she had to wear a bikini for a song and dance sequence. It was a rigorous shoot and she had to keep working in an underwired bra which was highly uncomfortable for her for seven hours at a stretch. While she voiced her concern to her female stylist, she laughed it off and she along with her male director branded her as someone who would throw unnecessary tantrums on sets. They even told her that she should stop making a big out of it as it is ‘Just a bra’. She said while she has bones to pick with her male director, it is the fact that women betray each other is what has got her goat.

She writes, “As an actor, I often experience what Tanushree has experienced on almost a daily basis. My voice silenced, my words manipulated, twisted and used for the wrong reasons. I have had the opportunity to work with some incredibly talented females in all kinds of respective roles within the business.” She further wrote, “I’ve witnessed women from several professional industries (I’ve worked in a few) bully other women in order to secure their own position and accelerate their image in the eyes of their male peers.” She spoke in great detail about being stabbed in the back by her fellow sister, a stylist, whom she trusted. She said, “I then found out that the stylist herself thought I was being demanding and laughed about it with the male director and producer. I understand that she may have been scared to raise her voice as we all are at times, but she chose to ignore me and throw me under the bus instead.”

With her Instagram post she urged every woman to stand by Tanushree because it is not her story alone.

Also Read: “Tanushree had her say when the incident happened, why again?” – Pahlaj Nihalani on Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar controversy