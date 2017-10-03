“Sanya Malhotra has a terrific role in Ritesh Batra’s film” – Nawazuddin Siddiqui

While Aamir Khan seems interested in promoting only his elder daughter from Dangal, the younger actress Sanya Malhotra has moved on to bag a very prestigious project. Ritesh Batra whose latest film Our Souls At Night featuring the heart stopping pair of Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, will now direct Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra in a film that is set in Mumbai.

Speaking excitedly about the project Sanya’s co-star in Batra’s film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui says, “When Ritesh did The Lunchbox with me, we never knew it would become such a globally recognized work. I’d say Lunchbox is one of India’s most celebrated films in the world. Now after that Ritesh has done two international projects with distinguished actors like Robert Redford and Jim Broadbent. Now he will be back to shoot another film in Mumbai.”

Nawaz is very excited about the project. “The Lunchbox was a turning point for Ritesh and for me. I guess we’ve both grown as artistes since then. So it would be a pleasure to shoot with him again.”

Sanya Malhotra who played Aamir Khan’s younger daughter in Dangal has been more or less kept away from the limelight since then with the focus shifted to Fatima Sana Sheikh who played Aamir’s elder daughter. Fatima signed the lead opposite Aamir in Yash Raj Films’ Thugs Of Hindostan while nothing seemed to be happening in Sanya’s career.

Now we know why. Ritesh Batra had signed her right after Dangal. Says Nawaz, “Sanya Malhotra has a terrific role in Ritesh’s film. I can’t reveal much about the film except that we will be seen doing a completely different take on Mumbai as compared with The Lunchbox. We start shooting in Mumbai from October 4.”