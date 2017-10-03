Sanskari Censor rebooted: Blade Runner 2049 censor board slashes computer-generated nudity

Denis Vileneuve’s eager awaited sci-fi thriller featuring Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling has been given the slasher’s treatment by the Central Board of Film Certification. All the nude shots, frontal and back, have been ordered cut before the film was given an ‘A’ certificate.

There is just one problem. All the aforementioned nudity is part of computer-generated graphics, representing artificial intelligence. So does it mean nudity in any form is still not permissible?

Says a source, “Blade Runner 2049 is a futuristic saga where women are shown to be created through artificial intelligence. They can’t be shown with clothes on. As we all know no one is born all dressed up. And didn’t the CBFC allow Aamir Khan to go nude when he played an alien landing on earth in PK?”

Apparently the logic offered above was defeated by the logistics of the CBFC guidelines.

“Nudity in any form is not allowed. It doesn’t matter if the nude form is computer generated,” says a source close to the CBFC.

However strangely enough a statute of a nude woman has been exempted from the cutting campaign in Blade Runner. Says the source, “The CBFC has slowed four-letter abuses including f…k and f…ker . But no virtual nudes. The film has also been asked to blur liquor bottles wherever they are shown.”

And we thought only Bihar and Gujarat were dry.