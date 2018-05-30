SANJU: These are the TWO chapters from Sanjay Dutt’s life on which the Ranbir Kapoor starrer is based

Earlier today, we saw the release of the much talked about and keenly awaited film Sanju. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the title role as Sanjay Dutt, the film has been the talk of the town since its announcement. But, while the wait for the film to eventually hit screens seems interminable, we have learnt that Sanju is actually based on just two episodes from Sanjay Dutt’s life.

Revealing details of the same in an interview to Outlook, the director of Sanju, Rajkumar Hirani adds, “People already know much of these stories. I am going to show the chapters from his life which are not in the public domain – what happened between father and the son, for example. As writers, we are sketching people all the time when we write fiction. In his case, the character was already there. I was joking with Sanju the other day that he had been writing a script for us for the last 50 years. Though it would be easier since we had so many episodes from Sanju’s life that could easily be converted into scenes, we realized that a movie cannot be simply made with 40 or 50 episodes. Mere anecdotes would not work until they were seamlessly woven into the narrative.”

Further talking about the two episodes that the film Sanju is based upon, Hirani went on to add, “We have touched more on the drugs phase and the gun episode of his life. Other stories are there in the backdrop and we have dealt with them carefully, in order to not hurt anyone. The idea was to make a film on his life and not something sensational.”

Now that we know Sanju will feature two of the most important chapters of Dutt’s life, our interest to watch the film on the big screen has been increased tenfold. As for the film, Sanju that also features, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and others is slated to hit screens on June 29, 2018.

