SANJU: Salman Khan feels Sanjay Dutt should have played last portions in his biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ranbir Kapoor is starring as Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Sanju. The actor has undergone tremendous transformation to get into the skin of the character as he is essaying Sanjay Dutt from the age 20 to present. After the trailer release, Ranbir has left the audience wanting more. While being applauded for his performance, Sanjay Dutt’s close friend Salman Khan thinks it would be good if Dutt had played the last portions of the film.

SANJU Salman Khan feels Sanjay Dutt should have played last portions in his biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor

Salman Khan, who is promoting Race 3, was asked about the upcoming Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. At the press meet, Salman said, “I have seen the trailer. Raju Hirani is a very sensible filmmaker and so he has made the film.”

As far as Dutt is concerned, Salman feels Sanjay should have played last portions of his life in the film. “For Sanju, I was thinking why is somebody else playing this bit? The last 8-10 years. You cannot do justice to that. Sanju should have played the last bit,” he said at the media interaction.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, Sanju is all set to be released on June 29, 2018.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy promoting Race 3 which stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza and will hit theatres on June 15, 2018

Also Read: CLASH averted! Salman Khan starrer Race 3 and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju will release a week apart in Pakistan

