SANJU: Ranbir Kapoor wants Sanjay Dutt to really like him

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

One of the highly anticipated films of the year is Sanjay Dutt biopic titled Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The film, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, will tell the tale of the bad boy of Bollywood who went through craziest phases in his life in front of the limelight. From being a star kid to big Bollywood debut, from drug addiction to assault rifle possession, marriages and several affairs to the dark side of Bollywood, everything will be showcased in the upcoming film. The full-fledged trailer released on May 30 which presents a dramatic and enigmatic saga of Sanjay Dutt.

At the trailer launch, Ranbir Kapoor answered many questions related to Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju. The actor talked about how he felt portraying different phases of the actor’s life. He said that Sanjay Dutt is the man whom he respects a lot and would really want Dutt to like him. Ranbir said, “When I was a child, I had a poster of Sanju sir on the wall of my cupboard, and through this film, I am in his shoes. I think in my life, I really want Sanju sir to like me. “I know I never can be the man he is, but in whichever way that I go about in my career as a person and even through this film, I really want Sanju sir to like me because I feel that he is man that I respect a lot and I really look up to him. I hope that he feels that I have represented his life in very honest and improved way.”

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also star an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, Sanju is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.

