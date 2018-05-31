SANJU: Paresh Rawal reveals Sunil Dutt sending him a birthday letter; feels he was destined to play his role

The much-awaited trailer of Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju released on May 30 which offers an intriguing mix of interesting revelations and emotions. Giving an insight into every phase of Sanjay Dutt‘s life through Ranbir Kapoor, the trailer touches upon various aspects like drugs, girlfriends and his much talked about jail phase. While the audience knows of the events in the actor’s life, Rajkumar Hirani provides the story behind every event of his life.

At the trailer launch of Sanju on May 30, Paresh Rawal talked about his connection with Sanjay Dutt‘s late father, veteran actor Sunil Dutt. The actor, who is essaying the role of Sunil Dutt in the film, revealed how he once received a birthday letter from the veteran actor. He feels he was destined to play his role in Sanju. Paresh Rawal said, “There is a very special connection of Sunil Dutt with me. Back in 2005 on the May 25, I was doing some patchwork in Mumbai for Deewane Huye Paagal, I went to a hotel as I landed from the US to make a call to my home when my wife Swaroop said Dutt saab had sent me a letter. I asked, ‘Whose?’ She said, ‘Sunil Dutt saab’.

“I was like, ‘Why would he write a letter to me?’ She said, ‘For your birthday’. I said my birthday is on May 30, why would he write a letter five days before. Straight cut to January 2, 2017, when I was at the narration of Sanju at Rajkumar Hirani’s house, I got a call from Swaroop asking me what to do of the letter of Dutt saab in the drawer… amazing connection. I asked her if the letter was still there? Earlier you would get birthday letters, which you would eventually clear. However, for over 12 years, the letter stayed in my drawer. This is the connection… I think I was destined to play Sunil Dutt,” he added.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also star an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, Sanju is all set to be released on June 29, 2018.