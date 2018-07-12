Sanju: Namrata Dutt UNHAPPY with Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala playing Sunil and Nargis Dutt?

Ranbir Kapoor‘s Sanju opened to some rave reviews by both masses and classes. Everyone has lapped up his portrayal of the controversial actor, Sanjay Dutt and once again he proved that he is the finest actor of our generation. Now after all the praise, Namrata Dutt came out in open about the movie, her brother and all the characters in the film which are so closely entwined with her life. We all know that it was not just Sanju who faced all the trials and tribulations first because of his drug phase and later after he got embroiled in the 1993 Bombay blast case.

Namrata said that she did not judge the characters because it is too personal. Having said that she enjoyed the movie and found it entertaining. She also praised Ranbir for his epic portrayal. When questioned about Paresh Rawal‘s role in the movie, she said that since she is Sunil Dutt’s daughter and hence it was difficult for her to connect with Paresh playing her father. She felt the same for Manisha Koirala playing Nargis. Namrata honestly confessed that she is not mere audience but someone who is closely seen her family struggle through hardships because of her brother’s poor decisions and wrong choices.

Sanju broke all records at the box office and has become one of the most successful films of this year. Ranbir will be seen next in Ayan Mukherji’s Bramhastra and Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera. He also has signed a movie with Ajay Devgn which will be a Luv Ranjan directorial. He is currently in Bulgaria shooting for Bramhastra with girlfriend Alia Bhatt.