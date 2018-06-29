SANJU: Dhanush got EMOTIONAL after watching the Ranbir Kapoor starrer

All this while, the story of Sanjay Dutt has always left us intrigued. From being a drug addict to being associated with the underworld to getting imprisonment, the actor has undergone a long journey. And now all these aspects are covered in Sanju featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt. With many B-town stars heaping praises at the work of Rajkumar Hirani, the filmmaker and the leading man has now found a fan in South superstar Dhanush.

Dhanush took to social media to appreciate Sanju that hit the screens this week. While many taking to the platform to express their thoughts on the film, going by Dhanush’s post we feel that the South superstar underwent turmoil of emotions. Whilst praising Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor for their hard work, Dhanush also mentioned how he laughed, cried and underwent an emotional journey of sorts while watching the Sanjay Dutt biopic.

Dhanush posted, “SANJU – what can I say ?! @RajkumarHirani how do you pull it off everytime ? MINDBLOWN !! Laughed. Cried. Ranbir .. big hug man. Just a big big hug. Hirani sir .. once again u made me walk out of theatre a better man .. with a smile full of tears. What u do with your movies.”

SANJU – what can I say ?! @RajkumarHirani how do you pull it off everytime ? MINDBLOWN !! Laughed. Cried. Ranbir .. big hug man. Just a big big hug. Hirani sir .. once again u made me walk out of theatre a better man .. with a smile full of tears. What u do with your movies ???????? — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 29, 2018

Interestingly, for the past couple of years, Hirani has been collaborating with Aamir Khan for his films. This is the first time when Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor came together after the latter did a cameo in PK.

Sanju is a multi-starrer with many renowned names from the industry like Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma playing important roles inspired by real life characters in the film.

As for Dhanush, he was last seen in the Tamil film Velaiila Pattadhari 2 starring Kajol, followed by The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. The actor will next be seen in films like Vada Chennai and Maari 2.

