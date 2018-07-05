Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next to star Ranveer Singh – Alia Bhatt?

This is the casting that Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted for his next film. Regrettably the pair is going to be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gullie Boyz. And Bhansali is reluctant to repeat the pair so soon after.

Says a source close to the development, “Ideally, Sanjay Bhansali would’ve liked to cast his favourite hero Ranveer Singh with Alia Bhatt whose work he really likes. While he has not given up on the idea of pairing the two he is sceptical about repeating the two actors no matter how different his film may be in theme, mood and treatment from Zoya Akhtar’s.”

Many years ago Sanjay Bhansali had chosen Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor to play Bajirao Mastani. But the couple went and did Priyadarshan’s Kyun Ki before Bajirao Mastani could be launched.

Bhansali aborted the idea of pairing Salman-Kareena in Bajirao Mastani. Years later the film was made with Ranveer and Deepika.