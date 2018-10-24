Bollywood Hungama
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s launch pad for his niece to be as grand as his own films

ByA Correspondent

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s launch film for his niece Sharmin Sehgal is almost ready. Entitled Malaal the film is directed by Mangesh Hadawale who has earlier directed that beautiful but unreleased drama Dekh Circus Dekh with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. Dekh Circus Dekh was made on a shoestring budget. But Hadawale has a mammoth budget at his disposal for his second directorial.

In Malaal the producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali has spared no expense to give the product that grand look associated with the ‘SLB’ brand. A source from the team says, “Firstly, he (Sanjay Bhansali) agreed to produce a film to launch his niece only because he saw her potential and not because she is his niece. Secondly he has cast Javed Jafrey’s son Mizaan opposite Sharmin. The two are already being hailed as a remarkably talented pair on a par with Ranbir-Sonam whom Bhansali introduced 11 years ago in Saawariya. Mizaan and Sharmin are already being sought out by other producers desirous of casting them. Thirdly, Malaal will have all the epic grandeur of a typical Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.”

Malaal is expected to be the first of a number of Bhansali productions launching newcomers. The next in line is Poonam Dhillon and Ashok Thakeria’s son Anmol. Poonam Dhillon’s best friend Padmini Kolhapure’s son Priyank Sharma is also likely to be launched by Bhansali.

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali under pressure to direct another costume drama

