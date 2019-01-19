Sanjay Leela Bhansali – T-Series to produce film featuring Mezan and Sharmin; to release in 2019

Last year we had reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali would soon be launching Bela Sehgal’s daughter Sharmin. Later we had also told you that joining Sharmin in the film would be none other than Jaaved Jaffrey’s son Mezan. Well, now we hear that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and T-Series have joined hands to produce the film.

Though details of the film are currently unknown, we hear that the untitled venture has already been shot. Commenting on the same a source close to the project adds, “Bhansali sir is keeping the card close to his chest and releasing very few details of the venture. But, yes Sanjay Leela Bhansali and T-Series are jointly producing this film.” Interestingly, given Bhansali’s flare for grandeur and the patent chartbusting music from T-Series, it will certainly be worth the wait to see what the final product this venture turns out to be.

But if that wasn’t all, the source also tells us that despite the title of the film currently being unknown the makers are planning on a release later this year. “The film is already shot, and most of the work on it has been done. So yes, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and T-Series are looking at releasing the film in the second half of 2019.”

