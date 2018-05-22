Sanjay Dutt’s production Prasthaanam’s shoot to commence on Nargis Dutt’s birthday

Not too long ago, we had reported that Sanjay Dutt will turn actor and producer with the remake of the South blockbuster Prasthaanam. While it was already special with the actor taking up two roles as an actor and producer, the film now got even more special. Courtesy, the connect with Sanjay’s mother and veteran actress Nargis Dutt.

The Sanjay Dutts Productions Prasthaanam will be going on floor on the special occasion of Nargis Dutt’s birthday. It seems that the actor is very keen on starting this new venture on the day of his mother’s birth marking it to be a milestone for the film.

The film, which is a family drama with a political backdrop will be shot in Lucknow and also stars Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur. Deva Katta, who directed the original movie, will also helm the Hindi project.

Sanjay Dutts Productions is getting back to producing films after seven years with this anticipated film which had created a lot of buzz during the Telugu release.

Also Read: REVEALED: Ali Fazal to play son of Sanjay Dutt in Prasthanam remake and here are the details