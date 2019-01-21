Sanjay Dutt’s pal, Mahesh Manjrekar, says he would have used a different approach for the actor’s biopic

Bollywood Hungama
With a worldwide collection of a whopping Rs. 550 crores, Sanju clearly became one of the biggest hits of 2018. This Ranbir Kapoor starrer was a biopic based on Sanjay Dutt with Raju Hirani as the director. The movie was appreciated by most of the audiences but was still labelled as a commercial one. Some of them even went to the extent of calling it a propaganda film that was made solely to improve Dutt’s image.

When asked about his views, Sanjay’s close friend, Mahesh Manjrekar pointed out a few valid points. The actor/director mentioned that Hirani had been quite successful in making the film a commercial one by looking at the numbers. He states that he was a little disappointed as a lot of aspects were left unexplored and that his approach to direct the film would have been completely different.

Sanjay and Mahesh have done a lot of movies in the past, Vaastav, Hathyar, and Kaante, to name a few. Manjrekar also had a cameo in the RK starrer where his short role was appreciated a lot. Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, and Paresh Rawal played pivotal roles in the biopic too.

