Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala spills the beans on the kind of father he is

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala is a celebrity in her own right, alright! While she is stays in American, she has a pretty huge fan base across India…thanks to her famous genes. She is a trained psychologist and also a hair and makeup expert. She keeps engaging masses with her awesome sauce pictures on Instagram from her holidays. She also keeps posting updates and pictures from her family from Mumbai, ie- Sanjay Dutt, Maanyata Dutt and their twins. She indulgently calls him Papa Dukes and connects with him whenever possible.

We all know that her relationship with Sanju has been rocky especially after her mother Richa Sharma got separated from Sanjay Dutt and then eventually succumbed to cancer. After a long custody battle, it was decided that Trishala stays with her maternal family in the United States. Now, their relationship is really awesome and Sanju keeps talking to her whenever possible and also catches up with frequently. After Instagram launched a new feature, Trishala used it and posted for her fans if they want to ask her anything. Someone asked her about her dad Sanjay Dutt and enquired about her relationship with him currently. She replied, “Honestly, it feels normal. He’s like any other father. When I’m with him, it feels like I’m with my dad. It doesn’t feel any different than wht you probably feel when you are with your father.”

She replied to another fan’s query about similar topic and revealed that Sanjay Dutt is “actually very funny” and that she admires her father’s “sense of humour.

We’re sure Sanjay Dutt would be very proud of his doting daughter after reading this. He will be seen next in Prasthanam, Torbaaz, Kalank and Shamshera.

Also Read: Maanayata Dutt is chilling and relaxing in a pool with kids Iqra and Shahraan