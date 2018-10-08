Sanjay Dutt will promote Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju on TV

If you are wondering why actor Sanjay Dutt is kicking off the promotions of his own biopic Sanju now, then let us tell you that the Ranbir Kapoor starrer all set to premiere on television. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial, which turned out to be a blockbuster, will soon be on the small screen and it will have the man of the hour, Sanjay Dutt himself on it.

How? If reports are to be believed, it will not be Ranbir Kapoor but Sanjay Dutt who will be introducing Sanju to his fans on television. It is being said that everyone is keen on having the Khalnayak actor on board to shoot the promo of the biopic based on him. Furthermore, these reports also have it that Sanjay is quite happy with the idea and he has given a nod to shoot for the same.

While the promos of the film coming on television have already come on air, this Sanjay Dutt one will be a special promo. It is expected to shoot sometime next week within Mumbai itself. Another interesting element that will be added to this is that Sanjay will also be revealing some tidbits about his life and sharing some interesting anecdotes which will probably add to the promos and give people a deeper insight into the actor’s life.

Also starring Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal in supporting roles, Sanju features Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Jim Sarbh, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma amongst others. The film traces the journey of a teenage star kid who turns into a drug addict and is accused to be a terrorist. The film also speaks about his strong bond with his veteran actor father Sunil Dutt and his best friend Paresh Gelani [who became Kamlesh Kapasi in the film].

Sanju, which released worldwide on June 29, is expected to premiere on the channel Star Plus, this month that is in October.

