Sanjay Dutt walks out of Total Dhamaal

Sanjay Dutt, who recently wrapped up his much awaited comeback film Bhoomi, is on every director’s wish list. However, the actor has his dates locked till the end of 2018 with films like Torbaaz, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and also another collaborative project with Ajay Devgn.

The actor has decided to gracefully pull out of Indra Kumar’s Dhamaal franchise. The actor played a crucial role in Dhamaal (2007) and Double Dhamaal (2011). The third instalment, Total Dhamaal, was expected to roll out this year, but the fact that Dutt is unavailable has caused the film some delay.

However, a source close to the development stated that Dutt’s busy schedule and already locked dates is not the only reason why he won’t be doing the film. “Besides the issue of unavailability of dates, Dutt was not okay with the film’s adult comedy. He doesn’t want his children to see him in a film that has innuendo-laden jokes or crass humour,” the source stated.

If that wasn’t all rumour is that Sanjay Dutt’s co-star, Riteish Deshmukh has also backed out of the project. But, talking about the film while confirming that Sanjay Dutt will not be part of the project, the director of Total Dhamaal Indra Kumar added, “While the news is true that we have parted amicably with Sanju for the film, I further want to clarify that Riteish is very much a part of the super hit franchise and there is absolutely no adult content in Total Dhamaal. Total Dhamaal is an out and out family entertainer, just like Dhamaal and Double Dhamaal!”