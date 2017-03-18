Sanjay Dutt turns lyricist for his next film Torbaaz

It has been over a year since Sanjay Dutt walked out of prison as a free man and since then, fans are eagerly awaiting his comeback films. While the actor has already kick started his first comeback film Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi, yet another film in the pipeline is Torbaaz. Besides the fact, that Sanjay Dutt plays the protagonist in this action thriller, now we hear that one of the songs penned by the actor too will be used in the film.

Producer of Torbaaz, Rahul Mittra revealed that when he recently visited Sanjay Dutt on the sets of Bhoomi , the actor showed him a couple of songs that he had written whilst in jail and impressed with his talent, they decided to use one of them in his film. He heard the scratch version of a song titled ‘O Meri Aagan Ki Chidiya Hai Tu’ and was deeply touched by the lyrics. Considering that it fit with the theme of the film, he decided to use it. Further mentioning that Sanjay Dutt plays the role of a father who loses his child, he thought the song would be apt in portraying the actor’s emotions.

In fact, it seems that Sanjay Dutt has written many songs in diverse genres ranging from qawwalis to melodious romantic numbers, during his jail sentence. The makers of Torbaaz even asked Sanjay Dutt to come up with his own music album.

On the other hand, Torbaaz has Sanjay Dutt playing the role of an army officer and it is set in the backdrop of unrest in Afghanistan amidst suicide bomber camp where children are brainwashed and trained to become one. Reportedly, the film, directed by Girish Malik, is slated to go on floor in mid-2017 in the Middle East.