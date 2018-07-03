Sanjay Dutt takes a short family vacation before joining his Prasthaanam shoot

Sanjay Dutt is all set to join his next schedule of Prasthaanam in Lucknow next week. The actor finished his first schedule in June and flew to Mumbai to work on his other project. Between all the works, the actor has taken a week off to take his family for a short vacation.

Sanjay Dutt along with his wife Manyata and his children Iqra and Shahraan have gone to Singapore. Interestingly, Sanjay Dutt was spotted at the airport with friend Paresh Ghelani on whome Vicky Kaushal’s character in the recently released film Sanju is based.

The family will be on a week’s trip there and once back, Sanjay Dutt will be joining Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur on the Prasthaanam set.

Also Read: WHY did SANJAY DUTT skip the Sanju movie’s success party?