Sanjay Dutt suffers hairline fracture on the sets of Bhoomi

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Sanjay Dutt suffers hairline fracture on the sets of Bhoomi

After several rumours and a dilemma over a few projects, Sanjay Dutt’s comeback venture was announced by Omung Kumar as Bhoomi. The film recently went on floor in Agra but now all doesn’t seem to be going well on the sets of the film. Leading man Sanjay Dutt has apparently suffered an injury on the rib.

Reportedly, an action sequence was being shot in the nefarious location of Chambal wherein the goons were supposedly attacking Sanjay Dutt. During the shoot of the scene, the actor suddenly felt a stabbing pain in his ribs but eventually tried to subdue it with a painkiller and continued shooting. However, instead of subsiding, the pain only worsened and the actor decided to pay a visit to the local doctor.

From what we hear, Sanjay Dutt was detected with hairline fracture and the doctors have advised him complete rest. Although, it is being said that the actor is eager to wrap up the schedule of the film in order to avoid any kind of delay. Prior to this, Sanjay Dutt also sustained a minor head injury and post a quick check-up as well as brief resting, he was back on his feet.

Bhoomi, stars Aditi Rao Hydari as Sanjay Dutt’s daughter and revolves around father-daughter relationship. Besides them, Shekhar Suman, Sharad Kelkar, TV actor Sidhant Gupta play prominent roles in the film.

Tags : , ,

You might also like

Bahubali The Conclusion to release in IMAX format News

Bahubali: The Conclusion to release in IMAX format

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif romance at the Historic Town Golden Roof in Austria

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif romance at the…

SHOCKING Kangna Ranaut replaces director Ketan Mehta from Rani Laxmibai biopic

SHOCKING: Kangna Ranaut replaces director Ketan…

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez to host Justin Bieber in…

Gay reference

Gay reference in ‘Beauty & The Beast’ banned…

BREAKING Kapil Sharma apologises to Sunil Grover, Sunil advises him to 'not play God'

BREAKING: Kapil Sharma apologises to Sunil…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification