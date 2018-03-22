Sanjay Dutt slams and seeks to send legal notice to publisher-writer over his unofficial biography

The celebrity biographies and memoirs really grab attention as it gives the audience insight into celebrity lives and the controversies. In the past few years, many celebrity memories and biographies have stirred up controversies. Not long ago Nawazuddin Siddiqui‘s book created a huge ruckus. Now, Sanjay Dutt is very upset over his unauthorized biography by Yasser Usman.

Titled “Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood’s Bad Boy,” Yaseer Usman talks about everything from his early life to troubled years with drugs and law that landed him in jail. The publisher, Juggernaut Books, has been reportedly sharing pdf files with media and had set an embargo till March 20 to release a few excerpts from the unauthorized biography. When a couple of excerpts started making the rounds of news outlets, Sanjay Dutt took to his Twitter to slam the publisher and writer.

In a post, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “I have not authorized either Juggernaut Publications (sic) or Yasser Usman to write/publish my biography. Our lawyers had sent them a legal notice, in response to which Juggernaut Publications said that contents of the proposed book are based on information available in public domain from authentic sources. However, from the excerpts that are appearing in the newspaper are partly based on my old interviews, but rest all seemed to be based on hearsay, 1990s’ tabloids and gossip magazines, most of which are figments of imagination and not true. I have consulted with my legal team on the next course of action.”

“I hope better sense will prevail and there will be no further excerpts that will hurt me or my family. My official autobiography will be out soon which will be authentic and based on facts,” he further wrote.

In an official statement released, Juggernaut Publication said they are sorry to hear that Sanjay Dutt is upset over the unofficial biography. They added that the book was an homage to him. “We are sorry to hear that Mr Sanjay Dutt was upset by our book on him. The author, Yasser Usman, an award-winning journalist and reputed writer on Bollywood actors, is a fan and very sympathetic to Mr Dutt. Yasser has chosen his sources and materials with care. He has relied extensively on direct quotes from Mr Dutt, his close associates such as Mr Mahesh Bhatt, and members of the Dutt family. Moreover, as has been said in most of Yasser’s interviews and pieces in the press, he is a huge admirer of Mr Dutt’s honesty and lack of pretense and believes these qualities meaningfully set him apart from the rest of the film industry. The book is a homage to those admirable and rare traits of honesty and frankness. However, to pay respect to Mr Dutt’s wishes, we won’t put out any more extracts from the book in short-form media,” the publishers said in a statement.

Sanjay Dutt, meanwhile, is busy working on his next projects. The actor will be seen in several movies. He will be seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Torbaaz and Panipat.

