WHY did SANJAY DUTT skip the Sanju movie’s success party?

Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor are great friends so there has been speculation in recent times why the senior star has been missing from the film promotions of Sanju. The biopic is based on Dutt’s life but right from teaser to trailer to song launches, he has not been seen much. What many found more strange recently, was when he left for Singapore on Monday morning and the cast and crew of Sanju celebrated the movie’s huge success at the box office the very same night.

Says a Bollywood trade source, “The movie is on and about Sanjay Dutt. Shouldn’t he be invited for the film’s success party where media was present? Ranbir and Rajkumar Hirani were present but isn’t it weird that the person on whose life the movie was based on, left the same morning for Singapore? He could have attended the party and left a day later. When the biopic on cricketer MS Dhoni released, the cricketer himself was seen at many events with lead actor Sushant Singh Rajput, answering questions for media and giving interviews. Maybe Sanjay Dutt doesn’t want to take awkward questions about the movie or talk about his life or past again or has been told to keep away from the media. Hence he has been avoiding questions on Sanju. But the humongous success of the movie proves what a big star he is and that people have loved knowing about his life.”

The source adds that all three are great friends who hang out and party together a lot. “We have seen social media posts of Raju, Sanjay and Ranbir together enjoying private celebrations but media hasn’t been present there. The song between Sanju and Ranbir got leaked on social media. So is the secrecy only for the media as some feel there has been some media-bashing in the movie? Sanju and his wife Maanayata have put pics of other movies except Sanju who hasn’t even tweeted about Sanju. The only concession made to the movie from the Dutts, was when Maanayata put up an Instagram post with her husband and her two children Shahran and Iqra saying, ‘Ruk jaana nahin tu kahin haar ke… Kaaton pe chalke milenge saaye bahaar ke…’ #MySanju #BestestHalf #ProudWife #SanjuTheFilm…’ but Sanjay himself has been quiet. At a recent press con on Saheb Biwi Gangster when asked about Ranbir’s performance he praised it but when asked further questions about the film, he clammed up when the film’s publicist requested the media to refrain from asking questions on Sanju, the movie.”

One of the few reactions about what Dutt felt about the movie was when Hirani gave an interview to a television channel. After a special screening of Sanju, with Hirani and Ranbir, apparently at the end, Dutt couldn’t hold back his emotions and started crying. After that he hugged both Hirani and the younger actor.

However a team member from Sanju refutes the speculations about Dutt not being allowed to talk on the movie. “Sanjay Dutt, has given interviews left, right and centre on the movie. It’s just a co-incidence that Sanju left on the same day as the Sanju success party happened. Raju, Sanjay and Ranbir have been partying together for the last four days continuously at Sanjay’s home in Bandra, before the film’s release. On Monday night there was a cast and crew party – more for the crew of Sanju that was pending from last week. It was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani apart from many crew and other cast members. What would Sanjay do among crew members? Even the producer (Vidhu Vinod Chopra) left for USA on Sunday while Sanjay left the next morning.”

