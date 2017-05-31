Sanjay Dutt signs a romantic thriller titled Malang

Sanjay Dutt will be playing the lead in a thriller love story titled Malang. Directed by debutant Aarambhh Singh, Malang will see Dutt collaborate with T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Singh and Omung Kumar of Legend Studios.

Dutt who has been careful in selecting films for the longest time is excited to be part of Malang as this gives him an opportunity to encourage new talent.Talking about the same Sanjay Dutt says, “I have always believed in the passion of newcomers and fresh talent. I observed Aarambhh since he was the assisting Omung during Bhoomi. When he narrated Malang to me, I looked at Sandeep and said I am hooked. The layering of my character and the plot, the setting of Varanasi has me most excited about this project.”

Aarambhh who assisted Omung in Bhoomi is super excited to direct Dutt in his directorial venture added, “It’s a huge opportunity to direct Sanjay Sir and have him be the hero of my film. I am very grateful to him for letting me direct a great star like him. It’s a dream true. I am also very thankful to Sandeep sir and Omung sir for showing immense faith in me and giving me this chance to showcase my talent.”

Commenting on his association with Sanjay Dutt and Legend Studios, the head honcho of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar went on to add, “Sanjay has been an absolute pleasure to work with and our relationship with Legend Studios goes back a long way. T-Series always believes in backing new talent and exciting projects and Malang is all of that and more.” Similarly producer Sandeep Singh who is in full support to promote new talent under his studio added, “We have always believed in batting for new talent and Aarambhh has clearly shown his creativity and maturity to handle a project of this scale. Legend Studio is proud to back and encourage fresh talent.”

After Bhoomi this will be Sanjay Dutt’s second film with T-Series & Legend Studios. As for the film, Malang will be a romantic thriller set in Varanasi. While the shooting of Malang is slated to start in December 2017, the film produced by T-Series Legend Studios.