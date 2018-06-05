Has Sanjay Dutt signed Housefull 4?

The cast of Housefull 4 may have just got bigger! The makers seem to keeping up with the promise of making this film as the biggest in the franchise. After Bobby Deol, yet another new entrant in the comedy franchise is said to be Sanjay Dutt. Reports have it that he will be joining the franchise regulars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in Housefull 4.

While it is being said that Housefull 4 is based on reincarnation, the role played by Sanjay Dutt is still being kept under wraps. On the other hand, it is being said that the makers have huge plans for the fourth instalment. Sajid Nadiadwala is reportedly excited to have his friend Sanjay on board. While he is already co-producing Sanju’s other film Kalank, this one will feature Sanjay in a rather different avatar. Sources have it that Sanjay will be seen in a never-seen-before comic avatar. Reports have it that Housefull 4 will feature many intertwined subplots. The film will also be releasing in 2D 3D and IMAX 3D formats.

There also many speculations about the leading ladies in the film. From Pooja Hegde to Kriti Sanon, many names are being associated with the franchise. As for the director, the film will see the return of Sajid Khan who has previously directed Housefull and Housefull 2. The third instalment was directed by Sajid-Farhad. Housefull 4 is expected to hit the big screens in Diwali next year.

On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt has a series of films in pipeline. Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 and Torbaaz are nearing its release date. The actor has kicked off the shoot for Prasthaanam, the Hindi remake of the South blockbuster by the same name. He will also be shooting for Kalank alongside Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur among others.

