This is what Sanjay Dutt did for his parents

Sanjay Dutt is known to have an extremely strong bond with both his parents. The actor through all his phases has his father, legendary veteran actor Sunil Dutt’s support. The actor’s mother again an exalted and iconic actress Nargis Dutt also shared a thick bond.

After Sanjay lost his mother to cancer, Sunil Dutt strongly felt the need to start up an initiative which helped people suffering from the disease. In Nargis’ memory, Sunil started several foundations which proved to be a great helping hand for the one’s in need.

Reportedly, it is Sanjay Dutt who personally looks into the functioning of the charity foundation currently. The actor makes sure that he adds every bit of aid in his capacity. While the actor’s sisters, Namrata and Priya Dutt look into the operations aspect of it, the fundraising is essentially looked after by Sanjay as he is actively involved in the daily workings of the same.

Sources close to the actor state, “The awareness of the foundation has happened at a large scale and people are in know-how of approaching it. The chain has developed and evolved in the time being and offers its help to each of them.”

On the Bollywood front, Sanjay Dutt, after many speculations about his forthcoming films, it is finally been revealed that the actor is busy shooting for Bhoomi and he even completed a schedule in Agra with co-star Aditi Rao Hydari, his onscreen daughter. He will also be seen in Girish Malik’s Torbaaz in which he is essaying the role of an army officer.

