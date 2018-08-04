Sanjay Dutt begins prep for Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat

Sanjay Dutt, who is currently gearing up for his next Panipat, has been leaving no stone unturned to step into his character. The actor recently underwent costume and makeup trials for the period drama. Sanjay Dutt was recently spotted at a suburban studio prepping for his upcoming period drama Panipat, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

Sanjay Dutt will be seen as an Afghan King in the film and was spotted with his team undergoing make-up, hair and costume trials for his character. The actor not only tried out an array of costumes and accessories, he also tried different types of beards since his character will be required to flaunt long facial hair in the film. The character will also be sporting a short crop.

Based on the time of the third battle of Panipat, the period film requires the actor to get the nuances and mannerism right for his role. Sanjay Dutt is, therefore, leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character. Panipat also stars Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was recently seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. The actor will also be seen in Shamshera, Panipat, Kalank amongst others.