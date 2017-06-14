Sania Mirza shoots this video for Farhan Akhtar and this is what it is about

While Sania Mirza shares a great rapport with many from the Bollywood industry, the popular sports persona decided to join hands with the multi-talented Farhan Akhtar for one of his campaigns. It is a known fact that the latter launched the initiative MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination) to fight against gender bias and inequality. Now as a part of one of its campaigns Bus Ab Bahut Hogaya, Sania shot a video for the same.

Sania Mirza, who herself has been victim to many controversies owing to this bias, joined hands with Farhan Akhtar and has shot a video along with her father Imran Mirza. Describing about it, the tennis player revealed that it is about father-daughter relationship and it mainly aims the strata of society who consider daughter to be a curse.

Fighting against the gender discrimination menace, Sania strongly condemned these thoughts and asserted that one needs to put an end to these kinds of prejudices and violence against women. She also added that video portrays her and her sister Anam’s real life relation with her father which is more of friendship and also about how her mother is often considered as a strong figure in their life.

Directed by Ashish Sawhny, the said film will release on June 18, marking the occasion of Father’s Day. Besides this, Bus Ab Bahut Hogaya campaign also includes lending opportunities to college students to showcase their filmmaking skills at a reputed platform with an award of Rs. 3 lakhs for the winners, Rs.2 lakhs and Rs. 1 lakh for the respective runner-ups and the results will be announced on October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.