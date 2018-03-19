Salman Khan’s Veergati co-star is penniless and seriously ill, pleads for help

The year 2018 has started on a bad note with sudden death of Sridevi last month and then, we got the sad news of veteran actor Narendra Jha passing away last week. Now, there is one more heartbreaking news from Bollywood which really made us sad. Salman Khan’s co-star, Pooja Dadwal, from his old film Veergati is gravely ill and suffering from tuberculosis at a city hospital. Unfortunately, she is penniless and abandoned by her family. She has no way to pay bills and hence is pleading to Bollywood’s Bhai Salman Khan to help her out. She spoke to a Hindi daily and confirmed the news.

Pooja said that she learned 6 months ago that she had TB. She tried to contact Salman Khan for help, but nothing has been done so far. She has sent him a video message and hopes that he sees it and attends to her. Her condition is critical and she has been admitted in Shivri hospital. Prior to this, she had been doing casino management in Goa for the last several years. She even confessed that she has no money and dependent on others for even a cup of tea. Her family (husband and in laws) abandoned her after learning about her grave condition six months ago.

We hope Salman listens to this poor woman’s plea and helps her out. His fans too have reached out to him on Twitter urging him to make a donation to Pooja. Salman is known for his charity work and philanthropy. Let’s hope that he reaches out to his co-star in time!

